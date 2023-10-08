Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in Pinterest Inc.

Teacher Retirement System of Texas has sold 31.2% of its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. during the second quarter, according to its recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,969 shares of Pinterest’s stock after selling 20,380 shares, with a value of $1,229,000 at the end of the quarter.

Other hedge funds that have made changes to their holdings in Pinterest include Cohanzick Management LLC, BOKF NA, Private Trust Co. NA, Pinnacle Holdings LLC, and Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC.

Several equities analysts have also issued reports on Pinterest, including Roth Mkm, Robert W. Baird, Evercore ISI, Loop Capital, and Rosenblatt Securities. In recent news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld and insider Christine Deputy have sold shares of Pinterest’s stock.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $28.08 on Friday with a market capitalization of $18.81 billion. The company reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter and is expected to post positive EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc. operates as a visual discovery engine, providing users with the ability to find ideas, products, and inspiration. It offers organizing and planning tools, as well as shoppable product pins for a seamless shopping experience. The company’s advertising engine is based on individual users’ preferences and tastes.

Sources: SEC, MarketBeat