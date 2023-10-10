Bank Julius Baer Lowers Position in Pinterest

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich has reduced its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company’s most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor now owns 33,291 shares of Pinterest stock, down from 43,114 shares in the previous quarter. The value of their holdings is estimated at $910,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in Pinterest. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in the company during the first quarter, while BOKF NA and Private Trust Co. NA also purchased shares. Pinnacle Holdings LLC and Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC also added to their holdings.

Analysts have set new price targets for Pinterest, with many giving the stock a “buy” rating. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price to $38.00, while HSBC initiated coverage with a price objective of $32.10. Jefferies Financial Group also assigned a “buy” rating and a price target of $32.10.

In insider news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares at an average price of $25.25, while CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 182,115 shares at an average price of $27.52.

Pinterest opened at $28.25 on the New York Stock Exchange. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.68. It reported earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -$0.10.

Pinterest operates as a visual discovery engine, allowing users to find ideas and offering organizing tools. The platform provides organic recommendations based on user preferences, as well as shoppable product pins that redirect to retailer websites.

Source: MarketBeat.com