Baillie Gifford & Co. Reduces Stake in Pinterest

Baillie Gifford & Co., a global investment management firm, has sold 318,954 shares of Pinterest, Inc. during the second quarter, according to their recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This represents a 3.6% decrease in their holdings. After the sale, Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,466,549 shares of Pinterest, accounting for about 1.24% of the company’s total stock. The value of their holdings is estimated to be $231,475,000.

Various other hedge funds and institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in Pinterest. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased their position 2.8% during the first quarter, holding 13,278 shares worth $362,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised their stake 1.5% during the same period, owning 24,185 shares valued at $660,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC saw a 5.0% increase in their position, holding 10,431 shares worth $284,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted their stake 21.7% during the second quarter, owning 2,805 shares valued at $77,000. Additionally, Capital International Sarl increased their stake 4.8% during the first quarter, owning 11,867 shares worth $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds now own 72.63% of Pinterest’s stock.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 182,115 shares of Pinterest stock in early August, with an average selling price of $27.52, totaling $5,011,804.80. Director Jeffrey D. Jordan also sold 2,500 shares in July for an average price of $30.70, with a total value of $76,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 497,540 shares of Pinterest stock worth $13,777,956 over the past quarter, representing 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts have given Pinterest various ratings. Barclays has given the company an “equal weight” rating with a target price of $27.00, while DA Davidson has upgraded Pinterest to a “buy” rating with a target price of $35.00. The Goldman Sachs Group has given the company a “buy” rating with a price target of $32.00. Citigroup has raised their rating from “neutral” to “buy” with a price target of $36.00, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. has increased their price target from $30.00 to $32.00. Overall, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” with an average target price of $31.60.

Pinterest, Inc. operates as a visual discovery engine, allowing people to find ideas and inspirations for various topics. They offer video, product, and idea pins, as well as organizing and planning tools. The company’s advertising engine is based on users’ tastes and preferences, providing them with relevant recommendations. They also have shoppable product pins that redirect to retailer websites.

Source: Thomson Reuters, Zacks Investment Research, MarketBeat