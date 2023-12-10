Cannell Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Pinterest

Cannell Capital LLC has significantly increased its holdings in Pinterest, according to the firm’s recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company now owns 493,246 shares of Pinterest stock, which represents an 86.1% increase during the second quarter. This makes Pinterest the 14th largest holding in Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, accounting for approximately 2.7% of its total holdings. The value of its Pinterest holdings is estimated to be $13,485,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also been active in buying and selling Pinterest shares. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position 1.9% in the first quarter, now owning 50,128,803 shares. BlackRock Inc. acquired an additional 545,900 shares in the second quarter, bringing its total ownership to 34,476,228 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in the first quarter, adding 5,670,073 shares to its portfolio. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position 22.7% in the first quarter, now owning 18,300,308 shares. State Street Corp also raised its position 2.0% during the first quarter, now holding 12,143,900 shares.

Overall, institutional investors and hedge funds currently own 72.63% of Pinterest’s stock.

In terms of stock performance, Pinterest saw shares trading at $34.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, with a trading volume of 14,879,575 shares. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.09, and a beta of 1.01. It has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $35.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred-day simple moving average is $27.74.

Pinterest recently announced its earnings results for the quarter, reporting $0.03 earnings per share, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) $0.06. The company generated $763.20 million in revenue, surpassing the consensus estimate of $743.34 million. Despite a negative return on equity and negative net margin, equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Various analysts have issued reports on Pinterest’s stock, with ten holding a hold rating and seventeen recommending a buy rating. The average target price for Pinterest’s stock is $34.34.

In terms of insider trading, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,888 shares of Pinterest stock on September 12th, while Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares on September 20th. Corporate insiders currently own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc. operates as a visual discovery engine, providing individuals with ideas and inspiration. The platform features video, product, and idea pins, as well as organizing and planning tools. It also offers shoppable product pins, displaying price, color, and size details that redirect users to the respective websites for purchase.