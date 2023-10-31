Pinterest Reports Strong Revenue Growth and Focuses on Deepening User Engagement

Pinterest, Inc. reported strong revenue growth for the third quarter of 2023, exceeding expectations and showing promising results in deepening user engagement and monetization. The company’s revenue reached $763 million, marking an 11% increase on a reported and constant currency basis. This growth trend represents the third consecutive quarter of accelerating revenue for Pinterest.

One of the key factors contributing to Pinterest’s success is its focus on deepening user engagement. The platform’s unique features as a visual search, discovery, and shopping platform have attracted a growing number of users, reaching 482 million monthly active users, up 8% from previous quarters. Pinterest’s strategy of providing personalized content recommendations through AI technology has resulted in high user retention and engagement.

The company has identified its Gen Z users as a particularly significant and engaged demographic. These users are saving twice as much content in their first year on the platform compared to previous cohorts. Pinterest has also introduced new product updates to enhance user experience and encourage greater exploration of various categories on the platform. These efforts include the launch of the More Ideas tab, which allows users to discover new use cases and rediscover existing ones.

In addition to user engagement, Pinterest has focused on improving monetization, particularly in the area of shopping. Over half of the platform’s users view Pinterest as a shopping destination, providing an opportunity for increased engagement and revenue growth through relevant advertisements and driving conversions for advertising partners.

Looking ahead, Pinterest aims to sustain its revenue growth concentrating on three key priorities: growing users and deepening engagement per user, improving monetization, and driving profitable growth through operational rigor. The company has set ambitious financial targets, with a mid to high-teens compound annual growth rate for revenue and a goal of reaching a low 30% adjusted EBITDA margin in the next three to five years.

With its unique position as a platform that combines inspiration and action, Pinterest continues to innovate and provide an increasingly relevant and valuable experience for both users and advertisers.

Frequently Asked Questions: