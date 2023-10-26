New Transparency Reports Shed Light on Tech Companies’ Content Moderation Efforts

Several major tech companies, including TikTok, Amazon, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Snapchat, Zalando, and Bing, have recently released their transparency reports in compliance with Europe’s Digital Services Act. These reports provide insight into the companies’ content moderation policies and actions, shedding light on their efforts to ensure user safety and privacy online.

TikTok, with 146 million users in the EU, revealed that its automated content moderation is generally effective in detecting and removing various types of content. However, it struggles with identifying and removing violent behavior, hate speech, sexual exploitation, and bullying. While TikTok’s automated tools removed 1.8 million posts related to these violations, human moderators handled the rest, indicating a need for further improvement.

Pinterest faces a different challenge—adult content moderation. Between August 25 and September 24, the platform’s moderators removed a staggering 6.8 million adult-related posts and limited the distribution of an additional 11.1 million pornographic posts. In comparison, actions taken against hateful posts and copyrights violations affected only around 1 million posts, highlighting the scale of the adult content issue on the platform.

LinkedIn, a professional networking site, has relatively fewer content moderation concerns. With less than 1,000 content moderators globally, the platform receives a low number of reports for fake job listings and other policy violations. However, LinkedIn’s automated content removal system struggles with non-English language content, particularly in German, Italian, and Spanish. The company reported a high error rate in categorizing suspected content violations in these languages, indicating the need for language-specific improvements.

While these transparency reports provide valuable insights into the companies’ content moderation efforts, there is inconsistency in the level of detail provided. Some companies, such as LinkedIn and Pinterest, disclose information about error rates, while others, like Snap, choose not to. This lack of uniformity highlights the need for clearer guidelines on what information companies should include in their reports.

Overall, these transparency reports demonstrate the tech companies’ commitment to complying with content moderation and privacy laws. However, they also highlight areas that require further attention and improvement to ensure a safer and more inclusive online environment for users.

