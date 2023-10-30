The Potential Growth of Pinterest Inc. Sparks Investor Interest

Pinterest Inc. (PINS.N) witnessed a 2% surge in its stock price ahead of the release of the quarterly report the popular image-sharing platform. Analysts anticipate a single-digit revenue growth that aligns with the company’s forecasts.

In its previous report in August, Pinterest projected higher margins for the year, driven a rebound in the advertising market and cost-cutting measures. Furthermore, the company stated that current quarter revenues are expected to increase a low double-digit percentage.

Market analysts, on average, project a quarterly revenue growth of 8.6% to reach $743.5 million and an adjusted earnings per share of $0.20, compared to $0.11 in the previous year, as reported LSEG.

The current stock price puts Pinterest’s price-to-earnings ratio at approximately 24x, which is lower than the 34x ratio observed in July, according to LSEG. This indicates a potential undervaluation and suggests that investors are gaining confidence in the company’s future prospects.

