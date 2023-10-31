Pinterest Sees Profit Increase in Q3 2022

Pinterest, the popular social media platform known for its visual inspiration, has reported a remarkable turnaround in its financial performance for the third quarter of 2022. The company announced a net profit of $6.7 million, a significant improvement compared to the $65.2 million loss posted in the same period last year.

In a press release, Pinterest revealed that its revenues reached $763 million during the months of July to September, marking an 11% increase compared to the third quarter of the previous year. Additionally, the platform experienced a record-breaking growth in its global monthly active users, reaching a total of 482 million, an 8% increase year-on-year.

The adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to $185 million, surpassing the figure from the previous year’s third quarter more than double, reflecting a significant growth of 139%.

Pinterest’s CEO, Bill Ready, expressed his satisfaction with the company’s performance, noting, “We continue to accelerate our business in the third quarter. We are driving strong revenue performance, solid global monthly active users growth, and substantial margin expansion.”

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter of this year, Pinterest expects its revenue to grow between 11% and 13% compared to the same period last year, demonstrating the company’s optimism and ongoing growth trajectory.

