Pinterest stock rises after Stifel upgrades rating to “buy”

Pinterest’s stock has increased 3.5% to $26.8 in pre-market trading after Stifel upgraded the company’s rating from “neutral” to “buy”. Stifel mentioned that Pinterest’s usage rates among small and medium-sized businesses are higher. The company’s partnership with Amazon, which allows sponsored ads from Pinterest to automatically appear for Amazon merchants, is expected to improve Pinterest’s profit margins.

According to Stifel, Pinterest’s average revenue per user is lower compared to its peers in the international market, but this gap is expected to decrease as the company increases its advertising sales in current and non-monetized regions. Analysts have raised the target price for Pinterest’s stock from $27 to $32, representing a 23.3% increase from the company’s last closing price.

Out of the 33 analysts covering Pinterest’s stock, 17 have a “buy” or higher rating, 15 have a “hold” rating, and one has a “sell” rating. The median target price for the stock is $33.50. Since the beginning of the year, Pinterest’s stock has risen 6.9% until the last closing.

