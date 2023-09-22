Pinterest Projects Positive Revenue Growth Despite Advertising Challenges

Pinterest, the advertising-reliant platform, has presented an optimistic outlook for its business during its recent Investor Day presentation. The company’s management expects a “high-single-digit range” revenue growth for the third quarter of 2023, surpassing its second-quarter year-over-year revenue growth rate of 6%. This projected growth rate indicates a positive trend and an acceleration from the company’s performance over the last three quarters.

Pinterest’s Chief Financial Officer, Julia Donnelly, emphasized the significance of this guidance, stating that the company aims to outpace the overall market in terms of revenue growth through various strategies. The company is targeting a mid to high-teens compound annual growth rate over the next three to five years. However, Donnelly cautioned that this optimistic guidance relies on a “stabilized to slightly improving digital advertising market” in the future.

The projected revenue growth is not only beneficial for Pinterest but also for other tech companies heavily reliant on digital advertising revenues. In a challenging landscape characterized high interest rates and inflationary pressures, forecasting ad spend can be daunting. Many companies that heavily depend on ad-driven revenues are currently trading below their peak values.

In related news, connected-TV operating system provider Roku also reported positive news earlier this month. The company increased its third-quarter revenue guidance, anticipating a Q3 revenue growth rate as high as 15%. As Roku generates a significant portion of its revenue from advertising, this metric provides further optimism for stakeholders in the digital advertising space.

Overall, Pinterest’s positive outlook and projected revenue growth highlight its resilience in the challenging advertising sector. The company’s strategies and focus on outpacing the overall market indicate a commitment to long-term growth and success.

Sources: Reuters