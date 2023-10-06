Entravision Partners with Pinterest to Capture Audiences in Europe and the United States

Entravision, a global advertising, media, and technology solutions company serving clients in over 40 countries, has formed an international business partnership with Pinterest, the visual inspiration platform.

Through this partnership, Entravision will offer advertisers localized services and campaign management in various countries in Southeast Asia, Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East, where Pinterest currently does not display ads. This collaboration will allow advertisers to reach audiences in Europe and the United States where ads are already being shown.

Every month, hundreds of millions of people use Pinterest to discover products and services for their wardrobe, new home, beauty looks, and more. Advertisers want to be discovered during these moments of planning, and there is a natural alignment with users who are seeking brands to inspire their next purchase. On Pinterest, advertisers can reach consumers who matter to them and guide them from discovery to action, all within a more positive online environment.

Bill Watkins, Chief Revenue Officer at Pinterest, states, “From awareness to consideration and conversion, we have the ideal advertising solutions for our advertisers, upstream and downstream of the funnel. We generate more clicks, conversions, and better performance for our advertisers than ever before, and we are excited to partner with Entravision to expand our advertising offering to more brands worldwide.”

Michael Christenson, CEO of Entravision, says, “We are thrilled and looking forward to seeing Entravision and Pinterest join forces to provide more value, engagement, and growth to Pinterest advertisers. Our solutions serve over 8,000 brands each month and will enable advertisers to fully access Pinterest’s global audience.”

Entravision (NYSE: EVC) is an international advertising, media, and technology solutions company. They connect brands to consumers in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. Their digital segment, the largest in terms of revenue, offers a comprehensive range of end-to-end advertising services in 40 countries. In the United States, they have a diverse portfolio of television channels and radio stations that target Hispanic audiences and complement their global digital services.

Pinterest is the visual inspiration platform where people come to find, save, and buy the world’s best ideas for every moment in life. Whether it’s planning an outfit, trying a new beauty ritual, renovating a home, or discovering a new recipe, Pinterest is the best place to confidently go from inspiration to action. Based in San Francisco, Pinterest was launched in 2010 and has 465 million monthly active users worldwide.

Sources: Business Wire

Definitions:

– Entravision: A global advertising, media, and technology solutions company.

– Pinterest: A visual inspiration platform where users can discover, save, and purchase ideas for various aspects of life.