Entravision Partners with Pinterest to Expand Advertising Solutions Globally

Entravision, a global advertising solutions, media, and technology company, has announced a new sales partnership with Pinterest, the visual inspiration platform. Under this partnership, Entravision will provide advertisers with outreach and campaign management in several countries where Pinterest does not currently serve ads. This includes Southeast Asia, Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. In addition, advertisers will be able to reach audiences in Europe and the U.S. where ads are served.

Pinterest is a popular platform used millions of people each month to discover products and services for a variety of needs, such as fashion, home decor, and beauty. Advertisers see Pinterest as an opportunity to be discovered during these planning moments and to align with users seeking inspiration for their next purchase.

By partnering with Entravision, Pinterest aims to offer its advertisers more ad solutions that cater to each stage of the consumer journey, from awareness to consideration to conversion. The platform believes that this collaboration will lead to increased clicks, conversions, and better performance for advertisers.

Entravision, which serves over 8,000 brands every month, is excited about the partnership and looks forward to delivering more value, engagement, and growth to Pinterest’s advertisers through its solutions.

Sources:

– Entravision website

– Pinterest website