Four Pillars of Successful Holiday Advertising on Pinterest

The holiday season is a crucial time for brands and retailers to connect with and attract shoppers. Pinterest, with its unique ability to reach users throughout the entire shopping journey, offers a valuable platform for holiday advertising.

One of the key advantages of advertising on Pinterest is its timing. Many Pinterest users arrive on the platform with the intention to make purchases, whether they are planning in advance or making last-minute decisions. They use Pinterest year-round and are open to discovering new ideas and products. In fact, 97% of main searches on Pinterest are unbranded, meaning people are searching for inspiration without specific brand names in mind. This presents an opportunity for brands and retailers of all sizes to be discovered an audience already searching for holiday inspiration. Starting advertising early on Pinterest can lead to better results.

Pinterest provides advertisers with a range of tools to create effective campaigns. The platform is known for its personalized shopping experience, offering product recommendations from brands, categories, and retailers. Recently, Pinterest introduced Premiere Spotlight, a new advertising solution that allows brands to have exclusive premium placements on the platform for a desired period of time. This helps advertisers maximize the visibility of their campaigns during the holiday season.

Insights are another valuable aspect of advertising on Pinterest. Pinterest Trends provides advertisers with up-to-date information on emerging trends and user behavior. By understanding the trends that their target audience is interested in, advertisers can tailor their content and marketing calendars to better align with the moments when Pinners are most engaged on different topics.

To maximize reach and conversions throughout the holiday season, advertisers should diversify their campaigns with a full-funnel strategy. Pinterest offers a variety of ad formats to suit different advertising goals, including video ads, Premiere Spotlight, idea ads, collections ads, and Carousels. Utilizing various ad formats can increase the likelihood of registering incremental sales.

In conclusion, considering the pillars of timing, tools, insights, and diversification, brands and retailers can create successful holiday advertising campaigns on Pinterest. This will enable them to reach a highly engaged audience looking for inspiration and drive more conversions during the festive season.

