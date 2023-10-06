Pinterest Introduces “Body Type Technology” Search Filter to Promote Body Representation

Pinterest has recently launched a new search filter called “Body Type Technology” that uses artificial intelligence to help users find images that represent their own body shape. This move aligns with the brand’s commitment to the Body Positive movement, making Pinterest a “safe space” where individuals can feel represented.

According to Saverio Schiano, Head of Sales for Pinterest Italy, finding the right representation and spreading self-love is crucial in today’s online world, where often unattainable and unrealistic body images are promoted. Pinterest continuously works towards offering a unique and positive user experience that embraces diversity and acceptance. They believe that inspiration starts with inclusion, which is why they have been developing inclusive and innovative technologies since 2018. These technologies allow users to easily find ideas that are suitable for their individual style needs, regardless of their skin color, hair type, or body shape.

The “Body Type Technology” feature uses artificial intelligence to identify various body types from over 5 billion images on the platform. This allows every person to find more personalized inspiration that aligns with their specific physical attributes and makes them feel more represented.

Pinterest’s mission is to help younger users accept themselves as they are and learn not to stigmatize their insecurities. This is especially important as the Gen Z generation is bombarded with “negative” body content that promotes a narrow and unrealistic standard of beauty. Through the “Body Type Technology” filter, Pinterest has increased the representation of various body types in searches related to women’s fashion five times in the United States. Additionally, they have launched the “Diverse Fashion Month” campaign to emphasize the importance of inclusive and free fashion.

Pinterest’s commitment to inclusivity goes beyond body representation. They have also introduced other search filters like “Skin Tone Ranges” and “Hair Type Search” to provide tailored experiences for users of all ethnicities and nationalities. These features allow users to refine beauty searches based on a wide range of skin tones and hair types.

Pinterest aims to make everyone, regardless of their body type or age, feel represented. They have been using artificial intelligence to promote diversity and inclusion, setting a precedent for other platforms. In 2021, the platform banned any advertisement containing weight loss content and became the first social media platform to reject ads related to weight loss, advocating for body neutrality.

While significant progress has been made in the beauty inclusive movement, there is still more work to be done. Brands in the beauty industry need to strive for diversity and inclusivity adapting their products’ formulations and packaging to meet the demands of consumers. Saverio Schiano emphasizes the importance of embracing concepts like “generless” and “gender fluid” in the beauty industry.

Pinterest’s efforts to prioritize body representation, acceptance, and positivity contribute to fostering a more inclusive and empowering online environment for individuals of all body shapes and sizes.

