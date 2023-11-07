New Trends in Holiday Celebrations: A Fresh Perspective

Pinterest, in partnership with GWI, has released new research to guide advertisers during the holiday season and gain a better understanding of their audience. This report, titled “A New Generation of Celebration,” reveals some intriguing insights that shed light on how party habits have changed.

One key finding is that traditional events are being overshadowed less conventional celebrations. Today, people are planning events that allow them to express their identity, recognize personal achievements, and impress others. This trend is especially prominent among the Generation Z demographic, with searches on Pinterest for “at-home parties” seeing a 260% year-on-year increase, and “snacks for work parties” experiencing a 290% YoY increase.

Another intriguing aspect is the rising popularity of personal celebrations. People are investing in self-care and dedicating special moments to themselves. Searches for “princess treatment” have surged 595%, while “ideas for solo dates” have grown 545%. This emerging type of celebration reflects individuals who want to mark personal achievements and create moments for introspection.

In the face of financial pressures, casual celebrations have gained momentum. Even significant events like weddings are changing, with two-thirds of US/UK consumers planning to marry expressing their intention to establish their own wedding traditions. The relaxed atmosphere offers an escape from the burdens associated with extravagant festivities.

Cultural celebrations have also taken on new meaning, often revolving around religious, community, or cultural groups. Searches for “summer solstice parties” have increased 245%, and “Halloween party games” have seen an 85% uptick. Hosts are seeking fresh ideas and unique twists, combining creativity with a hint of nostalgia.

Furthermore, organizers are increasingly involving guests in co-creating events. They are encouraging others to contribute creatively and even financially. Last year, 41% of hosts held a themed birthday celebration, while events like colorful dinners or gothic-themed dinners invite guests to dress a certain way, share ideas, or bring something to enhance the party’s overall aesthetic.

According to the research, Pinterest is the leading social media platform for event planning. As advertisers strive to be discovered during these significant planning moments, there is a natural alignment with users who seek brands to inspire their next purchase. During the holiday season, three out of four Pinterest users discover new brands and products.

Celebrate with Purpose and Creativity

With celebrations playing an integral role in the ebb and flow of our lives, Pinterest serves as the go-to platform for planning and turning these special plans into reality. As Daron Sharps, Head of Insights at Pinterest, puts it, “Celebrations are more than just moments. They hold a special place in our lives, and Pinterest is where people come to plan and bring these special plans to life.”

