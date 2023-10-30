Pinterest Surpasses Revenue Expectations, Reflecting a Promising Digital Advertising Market

Pinterest, the popular image-sharing platform, exceeded revenue estimates for the third quarter, signaling a potential market rebound in the digital advertising space as the holiday season approaches. The company’s revenue growth was supported the stabilization of the digital advertising market, which has attracted marketers to the platform.

The positive results follow a trend set other major players in the industry, including Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Snap, who all surpassed quarterly revenue forecasts last week, thanks to a resurgence in their advertising activities.

Additionally, Pinterest’s strategic efforts to boost in-app purchases through partnerships with companies like Amazon.com have proven successful. The platform allows users to create online pinboards, and these initiatives have contributed to the company’s financial performance.

Analysts, such as those at Bernstein, remain optimistic about the partnership’s benefits, stating that it could potentially drive Pinterest’s revenue growth in the fourth quarter.

According to LSEG data, the San Francisco-based company reported a revenue increase of 11% to $763.2 million for the quarter ending September 30, surpassing Wall Street’s expectations of $743.5 million. Furthermore, Pinterest experienced an 8% rise in monthly active users (MAUs), reaching a total of 482 million.

During Pinterest’s recent Investor Day, CEO Bill Ready expressed the company’s expectations of achieving a revenue growth rate of 10% to 15% and an improved adjusted Ebitda margin of 30% over the next three to five years.

As the digital advertising market continues to show promise, research and investment firm Magna raised its US ad spending growth forecast for the calendar year 2023 from 4.2% to 5.2%. Additionally, Magna anticipates a 9.6% increase in digital ad sales during this period.

