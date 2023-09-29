The Nasdaq 100 closed higher more than 100 points on Thursday, but investors also paid attention to some significant insider trades. Insider sales can provide insight into a company’s prospects and the valuation of its stock. However, they should not be the sole indicator for investment decisions. Here are a few recent notable insider sales in tech companies:

Pinterest:

Christine Deputy, Chief People Officer of Pinterest, sold 14,896 shares at an average price of $26.08, totaling around $388,485. Pinterest recently announced a stock repurchase program of up to $1 billion in Class A common stock. Pinterest is an online platform that allows users to discover and save ideas on various topics.

Cloudflare:

Carl Ledbetter, a director at Cloudflare, sold 30,090 shares at an average price of $60.38, earning around $1.82 million. Cloudflare recently announced collaborations with Meta Platforms Inc, Microsoft Corp, and NVIDIA Corp. Cloudflare is a software company based in San Francisco that offers security and web performance services utilizing a distributed content delivery network (CDN).

Semtech:

Michael W Rodensky, a senior vice president at Semtech, sold 18,227 shares at an average price of $25.50, earning approximately $464,789. Although Semtech reported better-than-expected second-quarter results, it issued weak guidance for the third quarter. Semtech is a company involved in designing, developing, and manufacturing semiconductors, algorithms, and wireless connectivity solutions for IoT.

Ingles Markets:

Laura Sharp Ingle, a director at Ingles Markets, sold 2,000 shares at an average price of $75.50, receiving around $151,000. Ingles Markets reported a sales growth of 8.2% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of FY22, amounting to $1.45 billion. Ingles Markets is a U.S.-based supermarket chain.

These insider sales provide insights into the activities of key individuals within these tech companies. It’s important to consider this information alongside other factors when making investment decisions.