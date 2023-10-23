Analyzing Q3 Earnings for the Digital Advertising and Subscriptions Sector

Analysts from Stifel have provided a note previewing the Q3 earnings for the digital advertising and subscriptions sector. According to the note, their checks indicate largely positive growth for the sector, with the potential for further expansion beyond the domestic market. The analysts mentioned that the digital advertising checks were positive overall, with growth aligning with or exceeding internal expectations. They also expressed optimism for improved planning processes in the future, with a possible increase in visibility the end of the year compared to the beginning.

Regarding Pinterest (PINS), the analysts believe that the results for the third quarter are mainly de-risked, as the company has indicated that the results are likely to be at the high end of the guided range. Furthermore, they highlight increased utilization rates across small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and positive feedback regarding the company’s partnership with Amazon. In terms of their preferred large-cap coverage, Stifel favors META (NASDAQ:META), TTD, and PINS.

The note mentions that while the analysts’ checks indicate positive growth and potential for the sector, visibility for 2024 remains low. However, they are hopeful for a return to more historical norms in the planning process.

Sources: Stifel analysis