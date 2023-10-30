Pinterest Sees Surge in Revenue and Profit as Digital Advertising Market Stabilizes

Pinterest, the popular image-sharing platform, has reported an impressive increase in its third-quarter revenue and profit, surpassing expectations. The company’s stock (PINS.N) saw an approximate 11% surge in after-hours trading, reaching $27.86.

The stabilization of the digital advertising market has played a significant role in attracting marketers to Pinterest. With businesses seeking effective ways to reach their target audience online, the platform has become an attractive option due to its visually-driven and user-friendly nature.

During the third quarter, Pinterest reported an adjusted quarterly profit of 28 cents per share, exceeding the estimated 20 cents per share. The company’s revenue also surpassed expectations, reaching $763.2 million, compared to the projected $743.5 million.

Although Pinterest has faced challenges in the past, this quarterly success signifies a positive turning point for the company. As the digital advertising landscape continues to evolve, Pinterest remains well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for visually-driven content.

