Pinterest Expands Inclusivity Efforts with New Body Type Filter

Pinterest is taking further steps to promote inclusivity on its platform with the introduction of a new tool that allows users to filter searches different body types. The feature, initially available for women’s fashion and wedding ideas, builds on Pinterest’s recent implementation of body type technology.

This innovative technology employs computer vision to analyze the shape, size, and form of images on Pinterest’s platform, thereby identifying various body types. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI), Pinterest aims to make its search function more inclusive and prevent body size discrimination.

Citing data from the Campaign for Size Freedom, Pinterest highlights that approximately 34 million Americans faced body size discrimination in 2019. The social media company also acknowledges the stark prevalence of body dissatisfaction, particularly among young people and women. According to Megan D’Alessio, Manager of Inclusion and Diversity at Pinterest, 50% of adolescent girls are unhappy with their bodies compared to 31% of boys.

The concern over the impact of social media on body image issues has gained significant attention recently. The leaked internal documents from former Meta employee Frances Haugen have revealed how platforms like Instagram worsened body image problems for certain teenage girls. To address these concerns and proactively respond to potential regulatory actions, Pinterest has developed technology to improve the representation of various body types on its platform.

With the addition of the body type filter to its suite of inclusive AI features, which already include skin tone ranges and hair pattern search filters, Pinterest claims to have increased the representation of different body types in women’s fashion-related searches a factor of five in the United States.

The body type filter tool is currently undergoing testing and will be gradually rolled out to Pinterest users. This enhancement not only promotes diversity in search results but also aims to boost user engagement. When Pinterest introduced the skin tone range filter in several countries, it observed a notable 70% year-over-year increase in users saving Pins across different skin tone ranges.

Sabrina Ellis, Chief of Product at Pinterest, expresses the company’s commitment to creating a more positive internet with this new feature. As testing progresses, Pinterest looks forward to sharing further insights and details regarding its inclusive initiatives.