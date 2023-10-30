Pinterest’s Q3 Revenue Beats Estimates as Advertising Market Stabilizes

Pinterest, the popular image-sharing platform, exceeded third-quarter revenue expectations, signaling a positive shift in the digital advertising market and attracting marketers ahead of the upcoming holiday season. The encouraging results follow strong performances from industry giants such as Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Snap, all of which surpassed quarterly revenue projections, primarily driven a resurgence in their advertising business.

One contributing factor to Pinterest’s success is its concerted effort to enhance shopping capabilities on its app through strategic partnerships, including collaborations with Amazon.com. This move has proven fruitful for the company, as it allows users to create online pinboards and facilitates a seamless shopping experience. Analysts at brokerage firms like Bernstein have expressed optimism about the potential revenue growth that can be generated through these partnerships, particularly in the fourth quarter.

For the quarter ending September 30th, Pinterest’s revenue experienced an 11% rise, reaching $763.2 million. This figure outperformed Wall Street estimates, which predicted $743.5 million in revenue, according to data from LSEG. Additionally, the platform enjoyed an 8% increase in global monthly active users (MAUs), bringing the total to 482 million.

During the company’s inaugural investor day last month, CEO Bill Ready shared his optimistic outlook for Pinterest’s future. Ready stated that he expects revenue growth in the mid-to-high teens range and anticipates improving the company’s adjusted EBITDA margin to the low 30% range within the next three to five years.

These positive developments align with projections for the broader advertising industry. Magna, a prominent media research and investment firm, recently raised its forecast for US ad spending growth in 2023 from 4.2% to 5.2%, with digital ad sales expected to increase 9.6% during the period.

Overall, Pinterest’s impressive Q3 results, combined with the positive market outlook, provide an encouraging backdrop for the company’s continued growth and expansion in the coming years.