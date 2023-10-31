Pinterest Surpasses Expectations, Reflecting Strong Growth in Digital Advertising

Pinterest, the popular image-sharing platform, has reported better-than-expected revenue and profit for the third quarter, leading to a 13% surge in its shares during aftermarket trading. This positive performance can be attributed to the stabilization of the digital advertising market, which has attracted marketers to the platform.

One of the key highlights from Pinterest’s earnings call was the company’s revised forecast for adjusted core earnings margin expansion. Pinterest CFO Julia Donnelly revealed that the company now expects a 600 basis point expansion in 2023, surpassing the previous estimate of 400 basis points.

The impressive results from Pinterest come on the heels of other major industry players, including Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Snap, surpassing quarterly revenue expectations. This trend indicates a potential rebound for the advertising industry.

Pinterest’s success can also be attributed to its efforts to increase e-commerce activity on its platform. Through partnerships with companies like Amazon.com, Pinterest has successfully driven shopping engagement and conversion rates. This has led to a positive impact on the company’s overall performance. Analysts, such as Tom Forte from DA Davidson, have recognized these company-specific initiatives as a key driver for Pinterest’s outperformance in the market.

In terms of financials, Pinterest reported a revenue increase of 11.5% to $763.2 million for the third quarter, exceeding Wall Street estimates. Additionally, the platform experienced an 8% rise in global monthly active users, reaching a total of 482 million users.

Looking ahead, Pinterest expects its current-quarter revenue to grow in the range of 11-13% year-over-year. While the company faced some temporary setbacks due to the Middle East conflict, CEO Bill Ready noted that advertisers have largely resumed their spending.

This positive performance is aligned with the overall growth projections for digital advertising. Research and investment firm Magna has raised its forecast for U.S. ad spending growth in 2023, signaling a promising future for Pinterest and the industry as a whole.

(Source: Reuters)