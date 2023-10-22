A Guide to Throwing a Pinterest-Girl-Approved Dinner Party on a College Campus

As the fall season rolls in, it’s the perfect time to throw a visually pleasing dinner party on a college campus. Hosting a gathering that is budget-friendly and Instagram-worthy can be achieved with a few simple tips and tricks.

Invitations

When it comes to invitations, college students don’t have to worry about spending money on expensive sets. Take advantage of digital platforms like Evite and Canva, which offer free templates that can be easily sent through email or text. If you prefer physical invitations, make use of the free printing services available at the campus library and residence halls. The UCEN also has a higher-quality printer for a more polished look.

The Menu

Create your own menus to add a personalized touch to your dinner party. Look for inspiration on TikTok and Pinterest using keywords like “dinner party menu” or “handmade menu ideas”. For budget-friendly ingredients, visit local stores like Trader Joe’s and Target. Consider preparing frozen pastas and a homemade harvest salad using ingredients from the lounge kitchens. Don’t forget to check out the UCSB food bank, located on the second floor of UCEN, for fresh fruits, vegetables, and snacks that are free for registered students.

Decorations

Choose a theme that suits your dinner party, such as a French-inspired soirée, a Halloween-themed event, a wine night, or a cozy picnic. Get inspired Pinterest boards filled with wedding photos, themed costume nights, and Instagram influencer garden parties. Add a touch of autumn creating handmade banners, crayon-drawn table covers, paper crowns, and name cards. Thrift plaid blankets and unique dinnerware for a picnic-style party. Look for glass and ceramic materials, which are easier to clean and reuse.

The Location

While finding tables on campus can be challenging, take advantage of the beautiful outdoor spaces available at UCSB. Choose picnic-style locations like Manzanita Beach or Campus Point for an ocean view. The patch of grass near San Nicholas residence hall is another great spot overlooking the lagoon. If you prefer a larger space, the grassy area near the commencement green is a perfect option. For those who prefer indoor options, transform your residence hall lounge connecting tables and adding a cover. San Miguel’s eighth floor offers stunning ocean views without outdoor interruptions.

Remember to take lots of photos to capture the autumnal vibe and share your dinner party on Pinterest or Instagram. Enjoy the gathering and embrace the beauty of fall on your college campus.

