Pinterest Appoints New Director of Business for Brazil

Pinterest, the popular visual discovery platform, has announced a significant internal change with the appointment of Rogério Nicolai as the new Director of Business for Brazil. This comes as the company focuses on expanding its presence and partnerships in the Brazilian market.

Nicolai joined Pinterest in January 2021 as the Head of Mid-Market Sales for Latin America and later took on the roles of Head of Retail, Fashion, Finance, Tech, and Telecom. In his new position, he will be responsible for leading the sales team in the São Paulo office, reporting directly to André Loureiro, the Director-Executive for Latin America.

With over 38 million monthly unique users in Brazil, the country remains essential and strategic for Pinterest’s ongoing growth in international markets. The company plans to invest heavily in product development for advertisers to deliver better results for its clients. By working closely with customers and agencies, Pinterest aims to strengthen its presence and partnerships in Brazil.

The Pinterest sales team, established in April 2021, operates under a unique advertising model that helps advertisers of all sizes connect with their customers and grow. This model works in synergy with the company’s global operations strategies.

The appointment of Rogério Nicolai reflects Pinterest’s commitment to the Brazilian market and its determination to provide a seamless user experience and effective advertising solutions for businesses in the region. As the company continues to evolve and expand, Nicolai’s leadership will play a crucial role in driving success and forging valuable relationships with clients and partners.

FAQs

1. What is Pinterest?

Pinterest is a visual discovery and bookmarking platform that allows users to discover, save, and organize ideas and inspirations.

2. How many users does Pinterest have in Brazil?

Pinterest currently has over 38 million monthly unique users in Brazil.

3. What is the role of the Director of Business for Brazil?

The Director of Business for Brazil is responsible for leading the sales team in the São Paulo office and driving Pinterest’s business growth and partnerships in the country.

4. What is the unique advertising model employed Pinterest?

Pinterest operates under a unique advertising model that helps advertisers of all sizes connect with their customers and grow their businesses.

5. Who does Rogério Nicolai report to in his new position?

Rogério Nicolai reports directly to André Loureiro, the Director-Executive for Latin America, in his new role as the Director of Business for Brazil at Pinterest.