Entravision Partners with Pinterest to Empower Advertisers Worldwide

Entravision, a global advertising solutions company, has announced a new international sales partnership with Pinterest. This partnership will allow Entravision to provide outreach and campaign management services to advertisers in regions where Pinterest does not currently serve ads, including Southeast Asia, Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. Additionally, advertisers will be able to connect with audiences in Europe and the U.S., where Pinterest’s ad services are already operational.

Pinterest, a popular visual inspiration platform, attracts hundreds of millions of users each month who seek inspiration for various needs such as fashion, home decor, and beauty. Advertisers are eager to engage with these users during their planning moments, as there is a natural alignment between consumers seeking brands to spark their next purchase. With Pinterest’s ad solutions, advertisers can effectively reach their target audience, guiding them from the discovery phase to making informed decisions, all within a positive online environment.

Bill Watkins, Chief Revenue Officer at Pinterest, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating that Pinterest’s ad solutions are driving more clicks, conversions, and better performance for advertisers than ever before. He is thrilled to partner with Entravision to extend their advertising offerings to brands around the world.

Michael Christenson, CEO of Entravision, shared his excitement about the partnership and its potential to deliver enhanced value, engagement, and growth for Pinterest’s advertisers. With Entravision’s existing solutions serving over 8,000 brands each month, this partnership will provide advertisers with broader access to Pinterest’s global audience.

This partnership between Entravision and Pinterest signals the next step in empowering advertisers to capture audiences worldwide and expand their brand reach. It is an exciting opportunity for brands to leverage the power of Pinterest’s platform to connect with consumers around the world.

