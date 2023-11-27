Can Pinterest’s Partnership Expansion Unlock its Potential?

Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) witnessed a 1% surge in its stock on Monday following a positive commentary research firm New Street Research. The analysts at New Street Research classified Pinterest as their new top SMID Cap Pick, initiating coverage with a buy recommendation and a Street-high price target of $48.

The experts base their endorsement on the belief that there is still untapped potential in the short-term adjusted EBITDA consensus, while long-term forecasts are regarded as more “conservative.” They particularly emphasize the significance of Pinterest’s recent collaboration with third-party providers in the United States, which could be expanded to include new partners and countries. The market has so far underestimated the structural leverage this could provide.

According to New Street Research analysts, their buy recommendation is supported the consistently higher adjusted EBITDA estimates compared to consensus, attributable to this phenomenon. For the current quarter, analysts’ adjusted EBITDA estimates exceed consensus $3 million, and this gap widens to $23 million for 2024 and a substantial $150 million for the fiscal year 2028.

“We anticipate Pinterest will achieve a 30% adjusted EBITDA margin target early within the 2026 to 2028 target range. While we largely align with revenue consensus, the growth in third-party advertising revenue (3P) and the associated sales leverage drive our adjusted EBITDA estimates beyond consensus,” explained the analysts.

Despite the challenges posed the pandemic, Pinterest has performed well this year, with its stock rising 30.4% since the beginning of the year. This positive trend is expected to strengthen as the company expands its partnerships and capitalizes on the potential growth opportunities in the market.

FAQ:

Q: What is SMID Cap Pick?

A: SMID Cap Pick refers to a stock that is classified as a Small and Mid Cap (SMID) pick investment research analysts. This typically indicates their positive outlook and recommendation for the stock.

Q: What is adjusted EBITDA?

A: Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) is a financial metric that represents a company’s operating performance excluding certain expenses, such as interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. It provides a clearer picture of a company’s profitability and cash flow potential.

Q: How does third-party advertising revenue (3P) contribute to Pinterest’s growth?

A: Third-party advertising revenue refers to the income generated Pinterest through ads placed external advertisers on its platform. As Pinterest expands its partnerships with third-party providers, it can attract more advertising revenue, contributing to its overall growth and financial performance.