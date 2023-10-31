Pinterest Reports Profit in Q3 2023, Exceeding Analyst Expectations

Pinterest Inc., the American internet service known for its visual bookmarking platform, announced a net profit in the third quarter of 2023, marking a significant turnaround from the losses incurred in the same period last year. This achievement was accompanied an 11% increase in revenue.

During the months of July to September, Pinterest reported a net profit of $6.73 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to a net loss of $65.2 million, or $0.1 per share, in the same period of the previous year. This positive result exceeded the expectations of FactSet analysts, who had predicted a profit of $0.21 per share.

The company’s revenue for the quarter reached $763.2 million, up from $684.6 million in the third quarter of last year. This surpassed the average forecast of $744 million predicted industry experts.

Additionally, Pinterest experienced a significant increase in its user base, with the number of monthly active users (MAUs) reaching a record high of 482 million, representing an 8% growth in the third quarter. Analysts had estimated the MAUs to be around 454.6 million, making this result pleasantly surprising.

Moreover, the average revenue per user (ARPU) rose 3% to $1.61, indicating a stronger monetization strategy the company.

Looking ahead, Pinterest projects an 11-13% increase in revenue for the fourth quarter. This estimate aligns with the consensus forecast of an approximately 11% growth among FactSet experts.

The positive financial performance of Pinterest is reflected in the surge of its stock prices, which increased 15.9% in after-hours trading on Monday. Year-to-date, the shares have seen a growth of 3.4%.

Overall, Pinterest’s ability to turn a profit and exceed expectations highlights the platform’s continued popularity and successful monetization efforts.

FAQs:

1. What is Pinterest?

Pinterest is an internet service that allows users to save and discover visual content, including images, articles, and videos, through its bookmarking platform.

2. What does Q3 mean?

Q3 refers to the third quarter of the fiscal year. In this case, it represents the period from July to September.

3. What are monthly active users (MAUs)?

Monthly active users (MAUs) are the number of unique users who engage with a service or platform at least once within a month.

4. What does Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) mean?

Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) is a financial metric that measures the average revenue generated each user or customer of a company or platform. It is calculated dividing the total revenue the number of users. In the case of Pinterest, it represents the average revenue generated per user.