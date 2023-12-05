Social Media Landscape in Kazakhstan: Pinterest and YouTube Top the Charts

A recent report has revealed the most popular social media platforms in Kazakhstan for the month of October. The data shows that Pinterest and YouTube emerged as the frontrunners, with market shares of 28.1% and 20.64% respectively. Following closely behind were Facebook (18.1%), Instagram (10.16%), and Twitter (9.82%). The Russian social network VKontakte also held a substantial share of 8.65%. These figures, reported Toppress.kz with reference to Finprom.kz, highlight the dominance of Pinterest, YouTube, and Facebook throughout most of the year.

Notably, there was a shift in September 2023 when VKontakte and Instagram took the lead with market shares of 24.95% and 23.2% respectively. However, the trio of Pinterest, YouTube, and Facebook quickly regained their positions in October, affirming their popularity among Kazakhstani users.

Examining the popularity of social media platforms across devices, it is evident that Pinterest was the most widely used platform on personal computers and laptops in October, capturing 27.09% of the market. The platform also maintained its popularity on mobile phones, attracting 28.45% of Kazakhstani users. Conversely, Facebook claimed a significant lead on tablets, with a market share of 47.57%, surpassing its competitors. Pinterest followed with a share of 20.39%, indicating its versatility across different devices.

On a global scale, Facebook remains the most popular social media platform, commanding a market share of 65.15% in October 2023. Instagram, Twitter, and Pinterest came in second, third, and fourth place respectively, but with significant gaps in their user bases. Facebook’s dominance is especially pronounced on mobile phones, where it captures 67.92% of the market, leaving the closest competitor, Instagram, far behind at 13.31%. A similar pattern emerges on tablets, with Facebook claiming a staggering 82.01% share compared to Pinterest’s meager 7.36%. However, the competition is much closer on personal computers and laptops, where Facebook holds the largest share at 33.92%, only slightly ahead of its closest contender, Pinterest, with 29.99%.

These insights into the social media landscape in Kazakhstan and worldwide provide valuable information for marketers and businesses aiming to strategize their digital presence and engage with their target audience effectively.