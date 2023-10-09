Entravision Partners with Pinterest to Empower Advertisers to Reach Audiences in Europe and the United States

Entravision, a global advertising solution, media, and technology company, has announced a partnership with Pinterest to provide advertising services to clients in countries where Pinterest does not currently offer ad services. Through this partnership, Entravision will offer promotional and marketing campaign management services to advertisers in Southeast Asia, Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East, allowing them to reach audiences in Europe and the United States.

Pinterest is a visual inspiration platform with millions of users discovering products and services in areas such as fashion, home decor, and beauty. Advertisers on Pinterest can reach their targeted consumers and guide them through the entire process from discovery to decision-making. This partnership will expand the reach of Pinterest’s advertising services to global brands, providing them with increased clicks, higher conversion rates, and better performance.

Bill Watkins, Head of Revenue at Pinterest, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating that they provide an ideal advertising solution for their clients throughout the sales funnel. Michael Christenson, CEO of Entravision, also expressed excitement about the partnership, highlighting that their solutions serve over 8,000 brands every month, allowing advertisers to fully connect with Pinterest’s global audience.

Entravision is a global advertising solution, media, and technology company that connects brands to consumers in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. Their digital business division provides end-to-end advertising services in 40 countries. They have also established partnerships with major platforms like Meta, TikTok, and Spotify, enabling marketers to target audiences globally.

Pinterest is a visual inspiration platform that allows users to search, save, and explore creative ideas in various aspects of life. With headquarters in San Francisco, Pinterest has a global monthly active user base of 465 million. Users can access the platform through iOS, Android, and pinterest.com.

