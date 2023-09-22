Pinterest Announces New Advertising Solutions and Product Updates

Pinterest, the visual search tool, has announced new advertising solutions and product updates for users, advertisers, and agencies. These updates aim to provide innovative ad formats and features for ambitious consumers, as well as improve business tools and expand shopping capabilities, further enhancing the user experience on Pinterest.

The new advertising solutions and updates for advertisers and agencies include:

Business Manager: A comprehensive business dashboard that allows agencies and advertisers to efficiently manage staff, partners, and accounts. It includes features such as tracking return on investment and a new audience sharing feature based on targeting strategies.

Creative Studio: A feature called Creative Studio, which allows advertisers to easily generate lifestyle images for product pins. Advertisers can input the pin’s link and specify the desired prompts, generating a list of custom background images. This feature is currently being tested with selected US advertisers and will be expanded in the future.

The updates for users on Pinterest include:

Expanded Shopping Features: Pinterest is considered a platform that connects shopping and inspiration, with approximately 55% of users viewing it as a place for shopping. The newly introduced mobile deep links and direct links help Pinterest users smoothly discover and purchase products. Furthermore, e-commerce integration allows shops to manage their product catalogs on Pinterest and expand their market.

Collage: Collage is a new tool that allows users to visually express ideas and bring them to life. Users can cut out objects from pins and combine them with other cutouts to create interactive collages. Through collages, users can explore ideas and enjoy a new way of manifesting inspiration. This feature is currently being tested and will soon be available to all users.

