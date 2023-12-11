Amazon and Pinterest Forge a Powerful Partnership, Analysts Optimistic

According to analysts at RBC Capital Markets, Pinterest (PINS) is poised to be a top stock for 2024, thanks to its strong advertising business and a promising partnership with Amazon (AMZN). RBC analyst Brad Erickson upgraded his outlook on PINS stock to outperform, setting a price target of 46, indicating a potential 31% upside.

Erickson highlighted Pinterest as a standout choice for investors seeking non-megacap ideas in 2024. He emphasized the platform’s ability to tap into the growing trend of intent-based ad platforms targeting the $241 billion ad spend for impulse shopping. Pinterest offers a unique crossover in this regard, combining intent-based advertising from search platforms with impulse-heavy social media platforms.

The key driver of Pinterest’s efforts to expand its advertising capabilities is its multiyear ad partnership with Amazon. Through this collaboration, product ads sold on Amazon will automatically appear on Pinterest, allowing advertisers to reach a broader audience. By leveraging Amazon’s extensive advertising business, Pinterest aims to drive more shopping directly from its platform.

Analysts have been closely monitoring the progress of the Amazon partnership, and initial feedback from advertisers has been positive. RBC’s analysis revealed that Amazon’s share of ads on Pinterest has increased compared to earlier this year. This, combined with the proof-of-concept on conversion and Amazon’s expanding third-party ad load, positions Pinterest to attract a wider range of advertisers.

Although PINS stock is still below its 2021 high, it has gained significant support from investors this year. Jefferies and BofA Global upgraded the stock, while Stifel analyst Mark Kelley praised the potential of the Amazon partnership. Pinterest’s strong third-quarter performance, with a 154% year-over-year increase in adjusted earnings and 11% revenue growth, further bolstered investor confidence.

With the promising partnership with Amazon and a strengthened advertising business, Pinterest’s outlook appears bright. As it continues to attract advertisers and expand its user base, Pinterest may well become a significant player in the digital advertising landscape. Investors are eager to see how this partnership unfolds and its impact on the future growth of Pinterest.