The Advertising Partnership Between Pinterest and Amazon Expected to Boost PINS Stock

Stifel analyst Mark Kelley believes that the advertising partnership between Pinterest and Amazon will benefit Pinterest’s stock performance. Kelley upgraded the company to a buy rating and raised his target price for PINS stock to 32. Advertisers are increasingly positive on Pinterest as it expands its advertising deal with the e-commerce giant. According to Kelley, Pinterest has significant growth potential outside of the U.S. market.

Pinterest, based in San Francisco, provides a digital pin board for its 465 million users and generates revenue primarily through online advertising. The company appointed former Alphabet commerce executive Bill Ready as its CEO in June 2022. Ready has focused on increasing user engagement in online shopping through advertising partnerships with retailers.

In April, Pinterest announced a multiyear partnership to feature ads for Amazon products in Pinterest feeds. Ready stated that the deal aligns with Pinterest’s objective of making every Pin shoppable. Kelley highlighted that the changes Pinterest has made to its native technology, along with the launch of the Amazon partnership, are expected to yield positive results during the holiday season.

The ad partnership between Pinterest and Amazon is currently in early testing and will be rolled out over several quarters. It is a significant development for Pinterest as Amazon’s advertising business has generated substantial revenue, offering better targeting opportunities for Pinterest ads. Kelley noted that the partnership has already improved the relevance of ads on the platform.

Kelley also sees potential for Pinterest’s international growth. Although just under 20% of Pinterest’s revenue comes from outside of the U.S. and Canada, approximately 80% of its monthly active users are located internationally. Pinterest has been expanding its advertising offerings in international markets in recent quarters.

PINS stock experienced temporary gains after the company’s investor day in September, where it projected accelerated revenue growth over the next three years. However, growth has slowed in 2022 and early 2023. PINS stock is currently in a double-bottom pattern with a buy point of 28.90. Analysts expect Pinterest to report a strong increase in earnings and revenues for the third quarter.

Sources: IBD, FactSet