New Prospects for Social Media Stocks: Pinterest, Meta Platforms, and Snap

The third quarter of this year marked a significant recovery for social media companies, including Pinterest, Meta Platforms, and Snap, after facing challenges such as weak ad spending, competition from TikTok, and the impact of privacy policy changes Apple. Despite this positive trend, there is some unpredictability in the fourth quarter due to the ongoing war in the Middle East.

Pinterest, the image-sharing app, reported better-than-expected revenue and earnings, leading to a 19% increase in its stock. The company attributed its growth to its unique features as a visual search, discovery, and shopping platform. With an increase in monthly active users to 482 million, Pinterest expects revenue to rise 11% to 13% in the coming quarters.

Meta Platforms, the social media giant formerly known as Facebook, also reported impressive results, with revenue rising 23% year-over-year to $34.1 billion. The company’s strong growth was driven a recovery in digital ad spending. However, Meta cautioned about softness in ad demand in the fourth quarter due to geopolitical issues and anticipated increased operating losses in its Reality Labs division.

Snap, the photo messaging app, returned to revenue growth with a 5% increase year-over-year. Snap’s ad-targeting tools enhanced with artificial intelligence contributed to its positive performance. However, the company also expressed concerns about the impact of geopolitical tensions on ad spending, particularly from brand-oriented campaigns.

While Wall Street analysts remain bullish on Meta Platforms due to its massive customer base and potential in AI, Pinterest and Snap face some challenges. Pinterest has received a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating, and Snap has a Hold rating. The average price target for Pinterest implies a 16.4% upside, while Snap’s stock is expected to be range-bound at current levels.

As the social media landscape continues to evolve and face various challenges, the performance of these stocks will be closely watched in the coming quarters.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What contributed to Pinterest’s strong performance in the third quarter?

Pinterest’s growth in the third quarter was driven its unique features as a visual search, discovery, and shopping platform. The company’s efforts to deepen engagement and improve monetization led to an 8% increase in monthly active users and an 11% growth in revenue.

2. What challenges did Meta Platforms highlight for the fourth quarter?

Meta Platforms cautioned about softness in ad demand at the beginning of the fourth quarter due to geopolitical issues, specifically the ongoing war in the Middle East. The company also mentioned an expected increase in operating losses in its Reality Labs division as a result of investments in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) products.

3. How did Snap’s revenue performance compare to analyst estimates in the third quarter?

Snap’s revenue grew 5% year-over-year in the third quarter, surpassing analyst estimates. While the company’s GAAP loss per share increased slightly, it was lower than analysts’ expectations. Snap did mention pauses in ad spending from brand-oriented campaigns due to the war in the Middle East, which might impact its fourth-quarter performance.

Sources:

– Pinterest Q3 2023 Earnings Release: [URL]

– Meta Platforms Q3 2023 Earnings Release: [URL]

– Snap Q3 2023 Earnings Release: [URL]