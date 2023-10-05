PinkPantheress: From TikTok Star to Rising Musician

PinkPantheress, a talented 22-year-old musician from England, never expected that her journey on TikTok would lead to a fruitful career in the music industry. It all started as a bet with a friend to prove she could make a viral video, and she succeeded. Once she cracked the algorithm and gained a massive following, she realized that her music could also gain traction on the platform.

Her unique style, which combines drum’n’bass with ’90s pop and R&B, resonated with the internet-savvy generation who appreciated the blend of analog and digital influences. Her first song, “Just a Waste,” went viral on Christmas Day three years ago, and she quickly gained a devoted fan base. PinkPantheress was surprised and humbled the positive response and the number of people using her music.

PinkPantheress’s music often samples from other songs, but she is careful to add her own touch to create something new and relevant. While she enjoys sampling, she believes that too many songs today are simply interpolations without adding anything substantial.

As her popularity grew, PinkPantheress released more music, such as “Pain,” which resonated with listeners who could relate to themes of teenage love and heartbreak. However, now that she’s becoming more famous, she hopes to explore more optimistic themes in her music.

Born to a Black Kenyan mother and a white British father, PinkPantheress discovered her passion for music at a young age. She played the piano and started making electronic music while in college. She gained experience writing and producing for her friend MaZz, but she soon wanted more control over her own sound. She turned to SoundCloud and eventually found success on TikTok.

With the success of “Pain,” PinkPantheress signed a deal with Parlophone and Elektra Records and released her first mixtape, “To Hell With It.” Instead of jumping straight into big festival stages, her management took a slower route, allowing her to perform in smaller venues and build a solid fan base.

PinkPantheress’s rise to fame on TikTok is reminiscent of other artists who have successfully transitioned from online success to real-world recognition. Her story shows the power of social media platforms in launching music careers, and she is only just getting started.

