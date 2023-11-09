Introducing PinkPantheress: From TikTok Star to Rising Pop Sensation

In the buzzing city of Brooklyn, the talented English artist PinkPantheress graced the stage to deliver a captivating performance of her heartwarming songs about love and heartbreak. The crowd, comprised of energetic TikTok influencers and elegant suits, gathered at The Weylin, a former bank building beneath the iconic Williamsburg bridge, for a Bose launch party. The neon-lit venue set the perfect atmosphere for an unforgettable night.

With the overwhelming intensity of a character in a horror film seeking help, a fan shouted, “I LOVE YOUUUUU!” as PinkPantheress performed her hit song “I Must Apologize.” The artist, with her smile and long caramel hair, acknowledged the exuberant crowd and invited them to join in singing. The majority of attendees observed the spectacle through their phone screens, a testament to how they had discovered PinkPantheress in the digital realm.

At just 22 years old, PinkPantheress began her journey to stardom on TikTok in 2021, captivating audiences with her self-produced viral tracks. These tracks, such as “Break It Off” and “Pain,” combined samples of classic U.K. garage hits with original pop melodies that quickly became earworms. Clocking in at two minutes or less, her introspective love songs melted away in listeners’ headphones like a sweet sugar cube.

Thanks to TikTok’s personalized algorithms, PinkPantheress’s music resonated with millions of users who created videos lip-syncing to her songs and passionately expressing the emotions she portrayed. As her popularity soared on the app, she attracted attention beyond the TikTok sphere, leading to a major label record deal and the release of her debut mixtape, “to hell with it,” in 2021.

However, it was her 2022 release of “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” that truly solidified PinkPantheress’s star potential. This updated version, featuring the Bronx rapper Ice Spice and produced U.K. artist Mura Masa, showcased her signature combination of minimalist pop with emotionally resonant lyrics. The accompanying unglamorous music video, filmed in New York City, further highlighted the artists’ authenticity and grounded them as relatable individuals demanding respect from deceitful boys.

Following the success of “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress’s doors of opportunity swung wide open. She contributed to the popular Mark Ronson-produced Barbie soundtrack and is set to open for Olivia Rodrigo on a series of stadium tours across America. But before embarking on these massive endeavors, she is gearing up to release her highly anticipated debut album, “Heaven Knows,” featuring 13 captivating tracks destined to elevate her career to new heights.

While PinkPantheress has charmed her online audience, her live performances have sparked debate. Some criticize her casual approach, as she often hands the mic to her enthusiastic fans to sing along while maintaining a faint vocal track in the background. However, her in-person fans couldn’t care less about the criticism. At the Bose party, she even joined Ice Spice onstage for a sensational performance of “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2,” igniting the crowd’s excitement and genuine connection. Her fans were unabashedly thrilled, illustrating the profound impact of her music on their lives.

Reflecting on her career trajectory, PinkPantheress humbly acknowledges her rookie status as a performer. As a woman, especially a Black woman, she faces the pressure to conform to conventional expectations of groundbreaking vocals and intricate choreography. Still, she gives her all during each performance, even if it doesn’t resonate with everyone. Going mainstream presents new challenges for an artist who initially thrived online, but PinkPantheress is determined to navigate this transition with authenticity and resilience.

