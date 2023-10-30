Pinkfong’s Bebefinn Takes the Kids Series World Storm

The Pinkfong Company’s latest 3D animated sing-along series, Bebefinn, has skyrocketed to success, claiming the top spot in Netflix’s Today’s Top 10 Kids Series in multiple countries. With its captivating second season, Bebefinn has captured the hearts of young viewers around the world, solidifying its position as a global phenomenon.

Bebefinn’s popularity has soared since its debut in April 2022, amassing an impressive 14 million subscribers and a staggering 5.5 billion views on YouTube. Within just 14 months, the show achieved YouTube’s coveted Diamond Creator Award, making it the fastest YouTube channel ever launched The Pinkfong Company to reach this milestone.

The show’s appeal extends beyond traditional platforms, with Bebefinn’s official TikTok account attracting nearly 4 million subscribers. Additionally, the TikTok accounts of Bora and Brody, two of the lovable Bebefinn siblings, have surpassed 1 million followers in just 11 months since their launch. This remarkable achievement has earned all three siblings the TikTok Silver Award.

Thanks to its global popularity, Bebefinn is now set to expand its universe through a comprehensive licensing program, interactive live shows, and merchandise. In September 2023, Pinkfong appointed Medialink as the licensing agent for Bebefinn in Indonesia and the Philippines, signaling the brand’s intent to bring their beloved characters closer to fans worldwide.

In addition to conquering the U.S., Bebefinn has also topped Netflix’s Today’s Top 10 Kids Series chart in three other countries: Singapore, South Korea, and Ireland. However, its success goes even further, as FlixPatrol reports that Bebefinn has made its way into the Today’s Top 10 Kids list in 18 countries, including the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Mexico.

The Pinkfong Company, a global entertainment powerhouse, continues to deliver captivating content and unforgettable experiences. Believing in the power of entertainment to connect people worldwide, the company remains committed to bringing joy and inspiration to audiences of all ages.

FAQ:

Q: How many views has Bebefinn received on YouTube?

A: Bebefinn has garnered an impressive 5.5 billion views on YouTube.

Q: Which platform has Bebefinn found success on besides YouTube?

A: Bebefinn has gained traction on TikTok, with its official account surpassing nearly 4 million subscribers.

Q: How many countries has Bebefinn appeared on Netflix’s Today’s Top 10 Kids Series?

A: Bebefinn has made its way into the list in 18 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.

Q: Who has been appointed as the licensing agent for Bebefinn in Indonesia and the Philippines?

A: Medialink has been appointed as the licensing agent for Bebefinn in Indonesia and the Philippines.