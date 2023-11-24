Exploring the Impact of TikTok on Emerging Artists

Since the viral success of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” in 2019, it’s clear that TikTok has become a game-changer in the music industry. This social media platform has provided a platform for artists like PinkPantheress to rise to stardom, offering opportunities that may have otherwise remained elusive.

PinkPantheress, a 22-year-old artist from Kent, has experienced this firsthand. With her debut album, “Heaven Knows,” she has garnered attention and critical acclaim. However, her journey from a university dorm room project to a household name has been anything but predictable.

While PinkPantheress has tried to maintain an air of mystery, particularly keeping her real name, Victoria Walker, under wraps, the internet age makes it challenging to keep secrets for long. Despite this, she has managed to captivate audiences with her youthful energy and relatable lyricism.

“Heaven Knows” is a reflection of PinkPantheress’s youth and tackles themes of relationships, romance, and loneliness. Her girlish vocals add an authentic touch, and the inclusion of interpolations from iconic songs adds a nostalgic element to the album. From McFly to Skrillex, these references transport listeners to different eras while still staying true to PinkPantheress’s unique sound.

The album features collaborations with various artists, some of which seamlessly blend with PinkPantheress’s style, while others feel forced. Kelela’s soulful contribution stands out as a powerful counterpoint to PinkPantheress’s ethereal tones.

Despite the notable production credentials of Greg Kurstin and the evident influence of electronic producer Mura Masa, “Heaven Knows” does suffer from a certain sameness. While PinkPantheress successfully incorporates 90s 2-step and garage hits, the repetitiveness of certain musical elements becomes tiresome over the album’s 34-minute duration.

Ultimately, “Heaven Knows” leaves us with the question of what lies ahead for PinkPantheress. Will she be a passing trend, a source of nostalgic comfort, or the harbinger of a new era in music? Only time will tell.

