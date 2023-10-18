P!nk Postpones Concert Dates Due to Family Medical Issues

P!nk, the Grammy Award-winning singer, has announced the postponement of her October 17 and October 18 concert dates in Tacoma, Washington. In an Instagram post, she revealed that she needed to step away from her tour to take care of “family medical issues” that required her immediate attention.

As a devoted mother to her children Willow and Jameson, and a touring artist, P!nk understands the importance of balancing family and work. She expressed her apologies to her fans in a heartfelt caption, sending them love and health.

While P!nk did not disclose the specific details surrounding the family medical issues, her fans showed support and understanding. People flooded her Instagram post with messages of encouragement, expressing their well wishes for both P!nk and her family. They acknowledged that she wouldn’t cancel shows unless it was a serious situation.

The news of the postponed concerts comes just after P!nk began a new leg of her Trustfall tour, performing in Sacramento and San Francisco. Despite the setback, she is expected to continue her tour, with upcoming shows in Vancouver, Canada and other cities like Montreal, New York City, and Miami.

