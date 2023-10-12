Halloween: A Strange but Popular Holiday

Halloween, the strangest of holidays, has made a comeback yet again. In the United States, Halloween has become a mish-mash of retail consumerism and creative endeavors. Stores dedicated solely to Halloween pop up everywhere, only to vanish on November 1st or 2nd.

The origins of Halloween can be traced back to ancient Celtic harvest festivals and Christian All Hallow’s Eve. However, its modern celebration bears little resemblance to its historical roots. One notable exception is the celebration of the Day of the Dead, known as Dia de los Muertos, which is a culturally significant and separate holiday.

Trick or Treat, the quintessential Halloween tradition for children seeking sweets, remains a highlight of the holiday. Many adults also delight in the indulgence of Halloween candy. However, not everyone shares the same enthusiasm for Halloween. Some individuals, like myself, are not particularly fond of the holiday and rarely participate in festivities or wear costumes.

At the Sunstone workplace, Halloween is an important team-building event. While some, like Jennifer the marketing director, eagerly anticipate the festivities and begin preparing decorations well in advance, others may not share the same enthusiasm.

In our household, my wife Maria is known for her love of decorating, especially during Christmas. However, Halloween receives its fair share of attention as well. Maria’s specialty lies in creating hand-crafted decorations, such as painting plastic pumpkins. Our porch already displays unique creations, like stacked pumpkins fashioned into iconic characters from “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and custom-designed M&Ms.

Maria’s passion for Halloween decorating runs in her family as well. Her sister Dorothy even chose to have her wedding on Halloween, and their entire home is filled with Halloween-themed decorations during this time of year.

Television, particularly reality shows, also dive headfirst into Halloween. From impressive pumpkin carvings to gruesome baking challenges, these shows embrace the Halloween spirit with gusto.

While Halloween may seem like a commercialized and superficial holiday, it does provide an opportunity for harmless fun and creativity. Seeing the effort people put into decorating their homes is enjoyable, even if some of the commercialized decorations are less impressive.

In the end, Halloween is a popular holiday that allows people to indulge their love for creative expression and enjoy some harmless merriment. So, whether you are a Halloween enthusiast or not, it’s hard to argue against the fun and creativity that the holiday brings.