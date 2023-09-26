Increasing Cases of Cyber Fraud and Scams in Colombia

A recent report We are Social and Hootsuite titled ‘Digital 2022 Global Overview Report’ reveals that Colombians own an average of 1.2 mobile phones. This means that there are approximately 65.75 million phones in the country, for a population of 51.39 million. In addition, it is estimated that 70% of cell phone users in Colombia use WhatsApp, the most popular instant messaging application.

Unfortunately, this situation has become an opportunity for criminals and hackers to steal data and access the information stored on people’s smartphones. The Colombian National Police warns about the increase in cybercrime cases and advises people to be cautious of messages they receive on WhatsApp, text messages, or emails offering job opportunities, high salaries, prizes, promotions, or notifications asking to activate banking services or streaming platforms. These are usually attempts to steal data, scam or defraud individuals.

In 2020 alone, Colombia reported 5,440 cases of website impersonation, marking a 303% increase compared to the previous year. Criminals use various tactics to deceive users and gain access to their information. For example, they send messages like “BanXXX informs you that you have a 360inmoviliario credit for $80,000,000. To apply, click here: [link].” Users who click on the link unknowingly activate a system that installs malware (a virus) on their phones, allowing criminals to access their information.

The Colombian National Police emphasizes the importance of paying attention to the spelling and grammar in these messages, as errors can be a red flag. Users are also warned to be cautious of promotions and offers that sound too good to be true. Clicking on suspicious links that claim to offer special deals or discounts may lead users to fill out forms with their personal information, providing cybercriminals with direct access to their data.

Similar scams occur through text messages as well. For instance, users may receive a message claiming that their Netflix payment has failed and they need to update their payment details. Another example is a text message informing users that their package is about to be delivered and they need to pay a tax to receive it. These messages also contain links that, if clicked, can compromise personal and financial information.

To protect oneself from these types of scams, it is important to be cautious of messages from unknown senders and avoid clicking on suspicious links. If a message contains incorrect spelling or strange web addresses, it is best to delete it immediately. The Colombian National Police defines Vishing as scams conducted through phone calls, where criminals impersonate financial institutions with the intention of stealing personal and financial information. Phishing, on the other hand, relates to the impersonation of well-known websites to capture personal and financial data.

The increasing number of cyber fraud and scams in Colombia is a cause for concern, and it is crucial for individuals to stay informed and exercise caution when using their mobile devices and engaging with online platforms.

