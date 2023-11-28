Can Social Media Information Be Used as Evidence in PILs?

In a recent court hearing, a division bench delved into the question of whether information obtained from social media can be considered as evidence in public interest litigations (PILs). The case brought up a significant challenge for the judiciary, as it sought to determine the credibility and admissibility of such sources.

The petitioner’s lawyer, Manindra Pandey, asserted that the information in question was gathered from newspapers and social media posts. However, the Court found the petition lacking in precise details, rendering it vague and inconclusive. The division bench inquired about the source of the information, expressing their skepticism towards including social media as evidence.

The Court went on to emphasize that information obtained from social media cannot be automatically considered as valid and reliable when presented in PILs. They further criticized the petitioner for what they deemed as an irresponsible filing, stating that it wastes judicial time. They used vivid examples to illustrate their point, questioning the relevance of a PIL in cases where accidental drownings occur during picnics or as a result of accidents.

While the Court’s stance may seem dismissive, it raises an essential debate on the evolving role of social media in providing information for legal battles. In contemporary society, social media has become a primary source of news and public discourse, shaping opinions and perceptions. However, its credibility and accuracy can vary significantly.

The Court’s concerns regarding the admissibility of social media information highlight the need for a structured approach to verifying and validating such sources when used as evidence. This subject warrants further exploration and potential guidelines to assess the reliability of social media information in PILs.

FAQ

1. Can social media information be used as evidence in court cases?

Yes, social media information can be used as evidence in court cases, including PILs. However, its admissibility and credibility may be evaluated more critically compared to traditional sources of information.

2. How can the reliability of social media information be determined?

Determining the reliability of social media information often requires corroborating evidence, fact-checking, and verifying the source of the information. Courts may consider various factors, such as the authenticity of the account, the accuracy of the content, and the context in which it was posted.

3. What is a Public Interest Litigation (PIL)?

Public Interest Litigation (PIL) is a legal action initiated in the interest of the general public or a particular section of society to seek justice, enforcement of rights, or remedy for public grievances.

