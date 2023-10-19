Collingwood CEO Denies False Accusations Surrounding Players

The CEO of the Collingwood Football Club, Craig Kelly, has responded to recent allegations made against the club’s players following their premiership win. In a statement released the club, Kelly addressed an explicit video that has been circulating online since the grand final. He asserted that the allegations made in the video are completely false and clarified that neither current nor former Collingwood players or their partners were involved.

Kelly also emphasized the seriousness of circulating explicit content without the consent of all parties involved, stating that it is a criminal offense. He assured the public that the club will continue to support its players and their families throughout this time.

The Collingwood Magpies recently secured their 16th VFL/AFL premiership with a thrilling four-point victory over the Brisbane Lions. However, the team will see changes as forward Jack Ginnivan was traded to Hawthorn before the close of the trade period.

It is important to address and challenge false accusations, particularly when they involve sensitive and damaging content. The Collingwood Football Club has taken a strong stance against these allegations, affirming the innocence of their players and their commitment to supporting them.

False accusations can have significant consequences for individuals involved, not only impacting their personal lives but also tarnishing their professional reputations. It is essential that the truth prevails and that individuals are held accountable for spreading false information.

