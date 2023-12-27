Arab Designers Showcase Their Creativity on the International Stage

Arab designers have been making waves in the fashion world, leaving their mark on various platforms. From weddings to red carpets, their creativity knows no bounds. Let’s take a look back at some of the most memorable moments created Arab designers in 2023.

Ashi Studio, known for its stunning designs, dressed Princess Iman of Jordan for a wedding ceremony and Phoebe Waller-Bridge for a movie premiere in London. The crystal, caped dress worn Waller-Bridge was a true showstopper.

Atelier Zuhra caught the attention of global superstar Beyoncé, who chose two magnificent designs from the brand for her performance in Dubai. The dresses perfectly showcased the elegance and grandeur that Atelier Zuhra is known for.

Elie Saab, a staple in the fashion industry, had several notable moments throughout the year. Kate, Princess of Wales, made a statement re-wearing her bespoke Elie Saab dress to a garden party. Princess Rajwa Al-Saif of Jordan opted for a dreamy haute couture Elie Saab gown for her wedding to HRH Crown Prince Hussein.

Georges Hobeika showcased its talent with sparkling gowns worn Beyoncé during her Renaissance World Tour. The intricate designs and shimmering crystals added an air of glamour to her performances.

Honayda, known for its attention to detail, created a custom-made henna dress for the wedding of HRH Princess Rajwa Al-Saif. The dress featured meaningful embroidery, showcasing the brand’s dedication to craftsmanship.

Other notable designers like Nicolas Jebran, Rami Kadi, Tony Ward, Yousef Akbar, and Zuhair Murad also made their mark in the industry with their unique and stunning creations.

Arab designers continue to prove their innovative, culturally proud, and environmentally conscious approach to fashion. Their success on the international stage is a testament to their talent and creativity, and we can’t wait to see what they have in store for the future.