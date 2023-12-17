New Businesses Thriving in Central Pennsylvania

Central Pennsylvania is experiencing a surge in new business openings, with various industries expanding their reach in the region. From restaurants to pet shops to discount stores, the list of new locations is diverse and exciting.

One notable addition to the area is the Gettysburg Smoothie Co., which recently opened at Gettysburg College. This new establishment offers a wide range of delicious smoothie options for students and the local community to enjoy.

Another exciting development is the opening of the Alpha Pet Stop in Reading. This pet shop offers a comprehensive selection of pet products and even has professional grooming services available. Pet owners in the area now have a convenient and reliable location to care for their furry friends.

Skateboarding enthusiasts will be delighted to learn that Libre Skateboarding has relocated to Carlisle. The store offers a wide selection of skateboards, apparel, and gear. Additionally, plans are underway to open an indoor skateboard park in 2024, providing a year-round destination for skateboarders of all ages and skill levels.

One particularly unique addition to the area is the Ace Pickleball Club, set to open in East Pennsboro Township. This indoor facility will feature 10 courts in a climate-controlled environment. With live-streaming and instant replay technology, players will have access to state-of-the-art amenities.

Golf enthusiasts will appreciate the new Golf Galaxy store in Mechanicsburg. This establishment offers a variety of golf equipment, apparel, and footwear, as well as additional services like instruction, repair, custom fittings, and simulator rental. Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or just starting out, Golf Galaxy has everything you need to enjoy the game.

These are just a few examples of the exciting new businesses opening in central Pennsylvania. With such a diverse range of industries and offerings, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you’re in the mood for a smoothie, need to pick up supplies for your pet, or want to try your hand at pickleball, the region is thriving with new opportunities.