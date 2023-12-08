Show Cause Notice Issued to Police Inspector Over Improper Summons Service

In a new development, an additional sessions judge in Colva has issued a show cause notice to a police inspector for serving summons via WhatsApp without a court order. The notice comes in relation to a murder case involving a British national, Danielle McLaughlin.

The canacona police inspector, Chandrakant Gawas, had sent a wireless message stating that one witness, Prashant Kankonkar, was served a summons via WhatsApp, while the rest were dispatched through the post office. This action raised concerns about the legal validity of the summons, prompting the judge’s intervention.

During the court proceedings, it was also noted that none of the summonses issued to two other witnesses were returned. In light of this, the judge issued another show cause notice to the police inspector, demanding an explanation as to why the summonses were not promptly returned and why appropriate action should not be taken.

This incident highlights the importance of adhering to proper legal procedures in serving summons. While the use of technology like WhatsApp can facilitate faster communication, it should be done in accordance with the law. Serving a summons through WhatsApp without a court order raises questions about the authenticity and compliance of the process.

The judge’s action serves as a reminder to law enforcement agencies to exercise caution and ensure that proper protocol is followed when serving legal documents. Failure to do so could have serious implications for the legal validity of the proceedings and could potentially undermine the justice system.

Moving forward, it will be crucial for all involved parties to address these concerns raised the judge and take appropriate steps to rectify any lapses in the summons serving process. This incident serves as a learning opportunity for law enforcement agencies to review their procedures and ensure compliance with legal requirements to uphold the integrity of the legal system.