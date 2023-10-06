Physician Assistant Fired for Posting Patients’ Confidential Information on Instagram

A physician assistant at NCH Healthcare System in Naples, Florida, has been fired for posting patients’ confidential information on her Instagram account, according to Naples Daily News. Annalee Knowles, who had been working as a physician assistant since 2014, shared at least three Instagram stories that referenced patient information. The posts made derogatory remarks about the reasons patients went to the hospital and included a comment about race. However, no patients’ names were disclosed.

In response to the incident, NCH spokesperson Rebecca Delgado stated that Ms. Knowles, who is employed a third-party medical group not owned or controlled NCH, has been removed from her shifts at the healthcare system. Additionally, her Instagram account has been deleted. NCH is currently working with the medical group to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. Delgado emphasized that no patient health information was posted, and patient confidentiality and privacy were not compromised.

TeamHealth, the medical group Ms. Knowles worked for, has also stated that her actions do not align with their values. As a result, Ms. Knowles has been removed from future scheduled shifts with the organization.

Posting patients’ confidential information online is a serious breach of professional ethics and patient privacy. Healthcare providers are entrusted with sensitive information and have a moral and legal obligation to protect their patients’ confidentiality. Violating patient privacy not only damages the trust between providers and patients but also exposes patients to potential harm if their personal information falls into the wrong hands.

Source: Naples Daily News