New Scam Targets Parents Posing as Their Children

Scammers are finding new ways to target unsuspecting parents, with a recent scam involving text messages and WhatsApp messages posing as their children in trouble. These messages claim that the child’s phone is broken and provide a new number for the parent to save. If the parent falls for the initial trap, the scammer then instructs them to delete their child’s “old number” and replace it with the new one. The scammer then takes advantage of the situation claiming that the new phone doesn’t have a banking app installed and asks for money to be sent urgently.

One victim, Nina Merrilees, fell for this scam and lost over $11,000. Merrilees received a message purporting to be from her daughter, who claimed to have a new number due to a broken phone. Merrilees followed the scammer’s instructions and sent multiple payments using a payment service. Unfortunately, she realized she had been scammed when her daughter’s old number appeared on the screen.

This scam has been circulating since 2022, but it has recently made a comeback. To avoid falling victim to this scam, NetSafe chief online safety officer Sean Lyons advises parents to take a moment to stop, think, and breathe. It’s important not to let emotions cloud judgment when dealing with urgent requests for money or number changes. Scammers often use urgency tactics to manipulate their victims, so it’s crucial to assess the situation objectively.

In order to stay safe, it is recommended to never click on links contained in text messages and to always visit the official website of an organization instead. Legitimate providers will not ask you to install anything to check your account or receive a delivery. Be cautious of the sender’s number, as legitimate companies usually use a four-digit number instead of an individual’s phone number. If you receive a text from an individual number, it’s likely fake. Report scam texts to the relevant authorities and delete them to avoid any accidental clicks.

It’s important for parents to educate themselves about these scams and have open conversations with their children about online safety. By staying informed and vigilant, parents can protect themselves and their families from falling victim to these schemes.