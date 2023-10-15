The Value of Physical Media in the Age of Streaming

Streaming services have revolutionized the way we consume media, providing cheap and convenient access to a vast library of movies and music. However, there are compelling reasons to support physical media and to use it alongside streaming platforms.

One of the most significant issues with streaming services is the meager compensation they offer to artists. Smaller artists, in particular, suffer from the low royalties paid per stream. This has led to a reliance on touring or secondary employment to make a living. This financial strain can stifle artistic growth and hinder emerging artists from pursuing their passion. Jon Abbey, owner of Erstwhile Records, describes streaming as “essentially legalized piracy” due to these unfair payment practices.

Furthermore, streaming services operate on a rental model, where users do not truly own the media they access. The availability of movies and shows is subject to licensing agreements and can change at any time. By contrast, owning physical media grants individuals control and stability, ensuring that their favorite content will always be accessible without relying on the availability of a particular streaming service.

Additionally, physical media holds sentimental value that cannot be replicated streaming alone. Owning a physical copy of an album or movie allows individuals to form a deeper connection with the art. The tangibility of physical media creates an opportunity to attach memories and emotions to the experience of owning and appreciating it. Brian Gempp, co-owner of Record Grouch, explains that physical media adds layers of meaning and can be akin to reading a book or poem.

Moreover, physical media offers additional benefits, such as special features, behind-the-scenes content, and unique artwork, which enhance the overall experience of the media. Streaming platforms cannot provide these supplementary materials.

While streaming may be a convenient way to discover new content, physical media elevates that discovery to appreciation. Holding an album or movie in one’s hands allows for a deeper bond and provides a means to share and display one’s love for the art. Establishing a collection of physical media not only supports artists but also allows individuals to curate their own library that reflects their personal taste and preferences.

In conclusion, while streaming has undoubtedly changed the way we consume media, physical media offers unique advantages that should not be overlooked. By supporting physical media alongside streaming services, individuals can contribute to the sustainability of artists, experience a more personal connection with the art they love, and enjoy the additional benefits that physical media brings.

