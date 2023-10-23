Redondo Beach Opens New Pier Skate Park Over the Water

Redondo Beach officially opened its new Pier Skate Park on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Located on the international boardwalk of the Redondo Beach Pier, this skate park offers a unique experience for skateboarders and enthusiasts alike. The park was inaugurated Mayor Bill Brand and longtime resident David Bernier, who had been advocating for the park’s development for the past seven years.

Spanning across a 10,000 square-foot lot, the Pier Skate Park features an array of exciting elements for skateboarders to enjoy. These include quarter-pipes, rails, ledges, and a table top that can even double as a stage for various events and performances. The park’s unique location, right over the water, provides a stunning backdrop and adds an extra thrill to the skating experience.

To celebrate the opening, E.T. Surfboard in Hermosa Beach generously gave out free items during the grand opening event, further enhancing the sense of community and excitement surrounding the new skate park.

The addition of the Pier Skate Park not only provides a new recreational space for skateboarders in Redondo Beach but also contributes to the city’s ongoing efforts to promote an active and vibrant community. Skateboarding is a popular sport and form of self-expression, and the creation of this park offers a safe and dedicated space for skaters to practice their skills and connect with others who share their passion.

Overall, the opening of the Pier Skate Park is a significant milestone for Redondo Beach, reflecting the city’s commitment to fostering a diverse range of recreational opportunities for residents and visitors to enjoy.

