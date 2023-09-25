Two Missing Meitei Students in Manipur: Investigation and Call for Justice

Days after the restoration of mobile Internet services in Manipur, photos of two missing Meitei students surfaced on social media. The bodies of the students are yet to be found, and they are suspected to have been abducted “Kuki armed miscreants” according to a status report submitted the Manipur government in the Supreme Court.

Upon the viral spread of the photos, Union Home Minister Amit Shah contacted Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, assuring immediate action the Central security agencies. This case is one of 11 being investigated the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) related to violence against women. The photos depict the two friends sitting together, with armed men in the background, as well as their bodies lying near a rock.

The Manipur government issued a statement regarding the investigation of the case, stating that the State police, in collaboration with Central security agencies, are actively working to determine the circumstances of the disappearance and identify the perpetrators. The government has promised swift and decisive action against all involved in the kidnapping and killing, emphasizing the commitment to ensure justice prevails.

Manipur has been plagued ethnic violence between the tribal Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities since May, resulting in numerous casualties and missing persons. In this particular case, the girl’s father reported her missing on July 6 from a coaching center, leading to a case of abduction being filed at a local police station. Investigations revealed that she left the center with the male friend on a motorcycle, and CCTV footage showed that they were last seen in Bishnupur.

Despite efforts the police, including visits to different areas and the examination of call detail records, no significant progress has been made in locating the missing students. Manipur Police has determined that they were abducted near a stone quarry in Maoirang, and information from an unnamed source suggests that their bodies were buried in Lukhrrabi Khul Ground, Joujangtek.

The situation in Manipur calls for urgent attention and swift action to bring justice to the victims and their families. The central and state governments are actively pursuing the case, and the public is encouraged to cooperate and let the authorities handle the investigation.

Sources: Manipur government, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Manipur Police